Cambridge Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 256 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Netflix by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 163.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Netflix by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 220 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Cfra raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $305.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.13.

Insider Activity at Netflix

Netflix Stock Down 2.1 %

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX opened at $303.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $135.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $396.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $334.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Featured Articles

