Cambridge Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,997,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,982,000 after buying an additional 617,123 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 8.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,123,000 after acquiring an additional 681,328 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Fastenal by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,642,000 after purchasing an additional 41,898 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,712,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,032,000 after purchasing an additional 143,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,220,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,467,000 after purchasing an additional 81,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Trading Down 0.5 %

Fastenal stock opened at $52.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.66. The company has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $60.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.68%.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.14.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Further Reading

