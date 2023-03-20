Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Given New $5.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brilliant Earth Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.50.

Brilliant Earth Group Stock Up 0.8 %

BRLT stock opened at $3.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Brilliant Earth Group has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $11.21. The stock has a market cap of $374.36 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brilliant Earth Group

About Brilliant Earth Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRLT. Mainsail Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,772,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter valued at about $4,430,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter valued at about $964,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,230,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the second quarter valued at about $480,000. 6.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

