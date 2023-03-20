Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,471,758 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 16,363 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.0% of UMB Bank n.a.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Apple were worth $191,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $1,890,884,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Apple by 53.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,235,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,178,590,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471,342 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Apple by 8.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,889,649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 12.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,001,469,000 after acquiring an additional 8,716,964 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BNP Paribas lowered Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.24.

Apple stock opened at $155.00 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $179.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.64 and its 200-day moving average is $145.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

