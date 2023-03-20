Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is McGuire Investment Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 3.4% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 64,746 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,209,000. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 305,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 408,663 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $53,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apple in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.24.

Apple Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $155.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.23. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $179.61.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

