Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Bank of New Hampshire’s Largest Position

Bank of New Hampshire decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,712 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 4.1% of Bank of New Hampshire’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $1,890,884,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Apple by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,235,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,178,590,000 after buying an additional 10,471,342 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Apple by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,889,649,000 after buying an additional 9,411,018 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,001,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $155.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $179.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.23.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.24.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

