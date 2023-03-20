Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Cut by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,035 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,228 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 0.7% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $29,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 20.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after buying an additional 435,891 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 9.2% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.24.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $155.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.23. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $179.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.62%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

