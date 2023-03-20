Apella Capital LLC Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Apella Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGLGet Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gries Financial LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 607,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,586,000 after acquiring an additional 9,481 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management lifted its stake in Alphabet by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 3,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $8,295,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 6,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $101.62 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.09. The company has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $143.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGLGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,245 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,078 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Loop Capital raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.44.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

