Apella Capital LLC Has $8.41 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apella Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,746 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229,929 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.24.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL opened at $155.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.64 and its 200-day moving average is $145.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $179.61.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.62%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

