Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Single Point Partners LLC

Single Point Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,926.9% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 17,631 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $55,305,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 49,628 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3,005.0% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 67,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 65,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,915.2% in the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 129,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,415,000 after acquiring an additional 123,356 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.44.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 74,245 shares of company stock worth $7,174,078 over the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $101.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $143.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

