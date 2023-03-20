Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is RDA Financial Network’s 7th Largest Position

RDA Financial Network trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.0% of RDA Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 59,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,209,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 607,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,586,000 after acquiring an additional 9,481 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in Alphabet by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 3,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $8,295,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.44.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Alphabet Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of GOOGL opened at $101.62 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.09. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $143.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.09.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Alphabet Profile
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alphabet (GOOGL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.