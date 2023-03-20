Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Lifted by Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 3.6% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F boosted its stake in Alphabet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.11.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $102.46 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $144.16. The company has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,245 shares of company stock worth $7,174,078 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

