Toroso Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,018 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in URI. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1,237.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on URI. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $460.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $404.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $341.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $440.46.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI opened at $370.09 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.54 and a 52 week high of $481.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $431.97 and a 200-day moving average of $359.57.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.69 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.97%.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,408,915.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,672 shares of company stock valued at $13,871,422. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

