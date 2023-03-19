The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Allstate Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on ALL shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Allstate from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Allstate from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.31.

NYSE ALL opened at $105.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of -19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $104.32 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.79.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.92%.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.