Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Samsara were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Samsara in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Samsara in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Samsara in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Samsara in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Samsara in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 43.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Samsara from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Samsara from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Samsara from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.90.

Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $19.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.62 and a beta of 0.92. Samsara Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $21.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.05.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $186.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.77 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a negative net margin of 37.92%. Analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Samsara news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 3,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $59,795.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 362,233 shares in the company, valued at $6,922,272.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Samsara news, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 35,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total value of $438,211.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,076.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 3,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $59,795.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 362,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,922,272.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,133,832 shares of company stock worth $90,979,316 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

