Robert Schlossman Sells 3,645 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $389,249.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,155,334.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Zscaler Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $105.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.00. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.64 and a 52-week high of $253.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Zscaler from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Zscaler from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zscaler Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

