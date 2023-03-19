Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 6,722 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,234 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,722 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $10,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,835,505 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,796,508,000 after purchasing an additional 220,183 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its position in FedEx by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,426,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,950,795,000 after purchasing an additional 98,022 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,497,094,000 after purchasing an additional 469,345 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in FedEx by 3.3% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,878,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,060,573,000 after purchasing an additional 445,125 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in FedEx by 15.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $929,536,000 after purchasing an additional 554,395 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Up 8.0 %

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $220.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.41. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $248.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on FedEx from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on FedEx from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. Stephens increased their price target on FedEx from $200.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FedEx in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.75.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

