Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $9.29 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. United Bank boosted its position in BlackRock by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in BlackRock by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total value of $806,131.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,510,544.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total transaction of $806,131.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,510,544.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BlackRock Stock Down 0.0 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $740.92.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $636.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $714.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $680.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $788.65. The company has a market capitalization of $95.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 28.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $5.00 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.