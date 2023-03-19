Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $9.29 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. United Bank boosted its position in BlackRock by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in BlackRock by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total value of $806,131.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,510,544.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total transaction of $806,131.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,510,544.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BlackRock Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of BLK stock opened at $636.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $714.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $680.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $788.65. The company has a market capitalization of $95.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.28.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 28.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 EPS for the current year.
BlackRock Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $5.00 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.
Read More
