Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 5,995 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.11% of American Financial Group worth $11,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,747,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $952,350,000 after acquiring an additional 256,452 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,708,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $824,668,000 after buying an additional 159,083 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 5,124.6% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,607,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,398,000 after buying an additional 5,500,315 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,997,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $368,477,000 after buying an additional 64,157 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,841,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,335,000 after buying an additional 44,103 shares during the period. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 5,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total transaction of $740,070.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at $4,929,659.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Financial Group Price Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on American Financial Group from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.75.

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $116.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.85 and a twelve month high of $152.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.00 and its 200-day moving average is $134.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.84.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.04. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.12 earnings per share. American Financial Group’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.93%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. Its Property and Casualty Insurance Products include Property and Transportation, Specialty Casualty, and Specialty Financial.

Further Reading

