Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.4% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 210,558,037 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,460,368,000 after acquiring an additional 16,321,722 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,293,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $448,343,000 after acquiring an additional 826,668 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 19.3% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 16,054,650 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $197,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596,031 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the third quarter worth $161,666,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 139.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,808,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $133,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $13.60 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Down 0.3 %

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

NYSE PBR opened at $9.99 on Friday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $65.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.86.

(Get Rating)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.