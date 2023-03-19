Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 98 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.9% during the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.1% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.9% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 6.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAYX opened at $107.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.57. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $141.92.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.02%.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.69.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

