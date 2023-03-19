Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 569 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Nucor by 150.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 106.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 18,488 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,195,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $438,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,596,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,195,822.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,034,130 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE opened at $144.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.85 and a 200 day moving average of $143.13. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $187.90. The company has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.59.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71. Nucor had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.44.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Further Reading

