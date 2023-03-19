Perigon Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,905 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 82.2% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lennar by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lennar by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lennar by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 58,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Lennar by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of LEN stock opened at $103.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $109.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.47.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 9.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LEN shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Lennar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.07.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

