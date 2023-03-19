Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $269,000 Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 55.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 57,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 20,596 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Sanofi by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Sanofi by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 193,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 250.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 51,598 shares during the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNY opened at $47.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.01. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $36.91 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.54.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). Sanofi had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $10.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $1.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.52%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNY. TheStreet raised Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sanofi in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.88.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

