Perigon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,647,825,000 after acquiring an additional 952,906 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in General Dynamics by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,074,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,288,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,207 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in General Dynamics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,430,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $537,646,000 after acquiring an additional 100,963 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,862,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $395,175,000 after purchasing an additional 57,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $312,273,000 after purchasing an additional 337,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

General Dynamics stock opened at $218.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $207.42 and a 52-week high of $256.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $231.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.15.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

