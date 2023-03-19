Perigon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,571 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.07.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $74.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.36. The firm has a market cap of $86.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $83.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.