Perigon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

ABB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.54.

Shares of ABB opened at $31.99 on Friday. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $35.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

