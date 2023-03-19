Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,400 Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the third quarter valued at about $1,619,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the third quarter valued at about $248,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 3.1% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 33,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 41.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of CCI stock opened at $130.26 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.71 and a 12 month high of $199.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.55. The company has a market cap of $56.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 162.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen upped their target price on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.36.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Further Reading

