Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,652,000 after purchasing an additional 26,861 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 19,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $832,000. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HASI opened at $23.88 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $49.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.91, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.65. The company has a current ratio of 18.57, a quick ratio of 18.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 326.09%.

In other news, EVP Susan D. Nickey bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,820.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 58,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,637.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Susan D. Nickey bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,820.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 58,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,637.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marc T. Pangburn bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.12 per share, for a total transaction of $72,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 48,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,778.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,087 shares of company stock worth $170,101. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

HASI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in the business of investing in climate solutions and the provision of capital to assets developed by companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets. It focuses on generating attractive returns from a diversified portfolio of project company investments with long-term, predictable cash flows from proven technologies that reduce carbon emissions or increase resilience to climate change.

