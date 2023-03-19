Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,522 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 12,435 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $11,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,603,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,936 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 31.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $529,811,000 after buying an additional 557,432 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,295,294 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $481,323,000 after buying an additional 24,172 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,166,108 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $492,338,000 after buying an additional 17,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,462,496 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $306,613,000 after buying an additional 27,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.17.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $203.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $235.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $202.40 and a 1 year high of $291.55.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.85%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Further Reading

