Martin Capital Partners LLC Sells 907 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Martin Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,914 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.3% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 199.7% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 107,705 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,356,000 after buying an additional 71,769 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 2,908 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 67,872 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,751 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,789,479 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $649,670,000 after purchasing an additional 37,545 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.05.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $279.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $315.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

