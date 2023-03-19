iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Acquired by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 1,013.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,860,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000.

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $86.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.01. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $77.28 and a twelve month high of $103.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.84 and a 200 day moving average of $86.63.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

