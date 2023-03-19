Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Purchased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Humana by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Humana by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Humana by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $495.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $410.87 and a 12 month high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $494.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $507.54.

Humana Increases Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Insider Activity at Humana

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,429,734. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,623 shares of company stock worth $17,456,436. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $575.00 to $652.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.12.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

Further Reading

