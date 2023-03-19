Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 631 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,115 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 632.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $33,936,881.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,298.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 924,949 shares of company stock worth $53,411,641. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

FTNT stock opened at $61.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.02. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $71.52. The firm has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.32, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.39.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

