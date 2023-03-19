Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 479 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,381,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $511,685,000 after buying an additional 860,313 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $761,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total transaction of $343,579.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,035.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $1,552,038.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $12,287,695.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total value of $343,579.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,035.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,821 shares of company stock worth $7,902,704 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EW. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wolfe Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.95.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $80.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.39. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $131.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Featured Articles

