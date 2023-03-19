Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 3,680 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,159 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,680 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Shell were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth about $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth about $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth about $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth about $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,090,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.34) to GBX 2,950 ($35.95) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. AlphaValue upgraded Shell to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,879.86.

Shell Stock Performance

Shell Increases Dividend

Shares of SHEL opened at $53.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $62.75. The company has a market cap of $194.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

Shell Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.