Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 1,859 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIS. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $572,490,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 580.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,405,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $181,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,313 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,668,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $794,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,495 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,076,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $923,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,331,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $251,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of FIS opened at $51.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of -1.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.70 and a 200 day moving average of $71.95. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.14 and a 52-week high of $106.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 115.07%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler purchased 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler bought 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,579.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

See Also

