Fulton Bank N.A. Lowers Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,316,000 after acquiring an additional 685,745 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,809,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

Shares of CCEP opened at $55.09 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $57.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently commented on CCEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €66.50 ($71.51) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.79.

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.