Fulton Bank N.A. Invests $319,000 in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 52,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares in the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 44,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.3 %
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $237.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $258.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.66. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $277.04.
About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
