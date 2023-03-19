Fulton Bank N.A. Invests $319,000 in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 52,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares in the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 44,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $237.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $258.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.66. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $277.04.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.