Fulton Bank N.A. Invests $263,000 in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,181 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBU. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,942,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,202,000 after buying an additional 33,397 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter worth $338,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 165.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 8,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Community Bank System by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sally A. Steele purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.46 per share, for a total transaction of $106,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,114.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Community Bank System news, Director Sally A. Steele acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.46 per share, for a total transaction of $106,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,114.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian R. Ace sold 4,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $251,119.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,814,685.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Stock Performance

Shares of CBU stock opened at $53.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Community Bank System, Inc. has a one year low of $48.99 and a one year high of $72.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.63.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Community Bank System had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $187.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Bank System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CBU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Community Bank System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Community Bank System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.