Fulton Bank N.A. Has $360,000 Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 29,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 67,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on EMR. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Argus cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.43.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.3 %

Emerson Electric stock opened at $80.84 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Further Reading

