Fulton Bank N.A. Has $341,000 Stock Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,569 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in CRH were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in CRH by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,312,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $359,068,000 after acquiring an additional 718,228 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in CRH by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,474,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,774,000 after acquiring an additional 803,876 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CRH by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,265,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,465,000 after acquiring an additional 590,914 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in CRH by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,794,955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,510 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in CRH by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,107,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,546,000 after acquiring an additional 87,855 shares during the period. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CRH from €50.00 ($53.76) to €48.00 ($51.61) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CRH from €50.00 ($53.76) to €48.00 ($51.61) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

CRH Stock Down 1.5 %

CRH Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $48.12 on Friday. CRH plc has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $52.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 2.3%.

CRH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The Americas Materials segment provides asphalt paving services and produces materials such as cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt.

See Also

