Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBRE. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 43,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 29,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE Group Stock Down 2.2 %

CBRE Group stock opened at $73.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21. The company has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBRE. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.43.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

