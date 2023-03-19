Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Trimble by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,575,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,989,305,000 after purchasing an additional 342,426 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Trimble by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,961,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $540,597,000 after purchasing an additional 40,607 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Trimble by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,485,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $514,041,000 after purchasing an additional 229,255 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Trimble by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,494,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $243,923,000 after purchasing an additional 118,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Trimble by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,083,486 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $221,611,000 after purchasing an additional 25,718 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Trimble from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.67.

Insider Transactions at Trimble

Trimble Price Performance

In other news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $48,554.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,870.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $48.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.66. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.09 and a twelve month high of $74.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.58.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

