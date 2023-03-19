Fulton Bank N.A. Cuts Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,658,478,000 after buying an additional 3,301,344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,834,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,254,618,000 after buying an additional 438,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,670,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,681,000 after purchasing an additional 363,764 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 18.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,917,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 27.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,473,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $66.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.72. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $68.81. The company has a market cap of $90.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.06.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

