Fulton Bank N.A. Cuts Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,595 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 73.7% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 50.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 635 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

AKAM opened at $73.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $123.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $927.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.63.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.86 per share, with a total value of $25,058.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,153.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,333 shares of company stock valued at $600,961 and have sold 35,740 shares valued at $2,825,750. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Featured Articles

