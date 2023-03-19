CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Position Increased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 119.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 17,561 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 504.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $28.91 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $38.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. CSX’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.39.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

