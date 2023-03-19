Continental Investors Services Inc. Takes Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in General Dynamics by 103.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,544,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,005,561,000 after buying an additional 2,312,118 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,647,825,000 after buying an additional 952,906 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 31.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $312,273,000 after buying an additional 337,999 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $59,754,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 890.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,171,000 after purchasing an additional 212,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $218.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $207.42 and a 1 year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 41.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.15.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.