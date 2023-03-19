Continental Investors Services Inc. Purchases New Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 385,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,972,000. CSX comprises 2.7% of Continental Investors Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in CSX by 17.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 136,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after buying an additional 19,868 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in CSX by 3.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 950,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,929,000 after buying an additional 35,388 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in CSX by 39.0% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 20,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 5,808 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of CSX by 6.6% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at $1,059,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on CSX in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $28.91 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $38.17. The company has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.09 and its 200 day moving average is $30.48.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. CSX’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

