Continental Investors Services Inc. Invests $234,000 in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 188,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.43.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:EMR opened at $80.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

